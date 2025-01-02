Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.59…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.59 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.46 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 1.75 cents at $3.29 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 1.25 cents at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.88 cents at $1.94 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 3.35 cents at $2.66 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.81 a pound.

