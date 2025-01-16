Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.75 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.38 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 7.25 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.20 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 1.9 cents at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 2.07 cents at $2.68 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.28 cent at $.82 a pound.

