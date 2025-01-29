Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.96 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.61 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 3 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $10.60 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 1.68 cents at $2.07 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 3.85 cents at $2.75 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.12 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.