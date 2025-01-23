Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.85 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 1.75 cents at $5.52 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 4.75 cents at $3.62 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 2.25 cents at $10.58 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.02 cent at $2.00 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.07 cent at $2.73 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.05 cent at $.82 a pound.

