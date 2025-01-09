Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.57 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.32 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $9.97 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 3.18 cents at $1.98 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 2.37 cents at $2.69 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 2.05 cents at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.