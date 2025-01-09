Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.54 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 1 cent at $5.35 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 3 cents at $3.27 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 4.75 cents at $9.90 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.12 cents at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.38 cents at $2.66 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.62 cent at $.80 a pound.

