Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 1.75 cents at $4.75 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.45 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.44 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 3 cents at $10.50 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.5 cent at $2.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.83 a pound.

