Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 6.75 cents at $4.80 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 3.75 cents at $5.40 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 0.25 cent at $3.60 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 11.5 cents at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.25 cent at $2.05 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.2 cents at $2.78 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.2 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.