Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 2.75 cents at $4.87 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 4.5 cents at $5.50 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 1.5 cents at $3.66 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 11.5 cents at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $2.01 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.43 cent at $2.75 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.28 cent at $.82 a pound.

