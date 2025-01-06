Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 5.25 cents at $4.56 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 7.5 cents at $5.37 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 6.5 cents at $3.29 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 13.5 cents at $10.05 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.65 cent at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.43 cent at $2.65 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.03 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.