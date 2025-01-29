Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 5.5 cents at $4.91 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 5.5 cents at $5.51 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 4.5 cents at $3.54 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 7.5 cents at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $2.09 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.6 cent at $2.79 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.1 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.