Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.75 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 2 cents at $5.47 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 9 cents at $3.53 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.46 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.12 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 0.3 cent at $2.68 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.42 cent at $.84 a pound.

