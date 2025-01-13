Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 2.25 cents at $4.73 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 5.25 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 8.5 cents at $3.37 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 2 cents at $10.27 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 0.03 cent at $1.99 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.3 cent at $2.70 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.23 cent at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.