Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 3 cents at $4.85 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 4.5 cents at $5.40 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 2.75 cents at $3.53 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 2.25 cents at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.08 cent at $2.06 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.43 cent at $2.76 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.28 cent at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.