Goldman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.11 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $11.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.07 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $31.48 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.87 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.28 billion, or $40.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.51 billion.

