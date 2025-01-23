Glacier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $61.8 million.…

The Kalispell, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $328.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $223 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190.1 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $833.1 million.

