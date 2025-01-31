Gentex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $87.7 million. The…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $87.7 million.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $541.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $602 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $404.5 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.31 billion.

Gentex expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.45 billion.

