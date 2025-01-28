General Motors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.96 billion in its…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.96 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Detroit-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The an automotive manufacturer posted revenue of $47.7 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.71 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.01 billion, or $6.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $187.48 billion.

General Motors expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $10.50 per share.

