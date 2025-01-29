General Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.15…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.15 billion.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $13.34 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.78 billion, or $13.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $47.72 billion.

