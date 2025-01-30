Gen Digital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $159…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $159 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $986 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.22 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion.

