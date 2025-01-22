GE Vernova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $484 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.73.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The the energy business spun off from General Electric posted revenue of $10.56 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.55 billion, or $5.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.94 billion.

GE Vernova expects full-year revenue in the range of $36 billion to $37 billion.

