Gatx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Thursday reported net income of $76.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.93 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $413.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $284.2 million, or $7.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

Gatx expects full-year earnings to be $8.30 to $8.70 per share.

