FVCBankcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Thursday reported net income of $4.9 million in…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Thursday reported net income of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Fairfax, Virginia, said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.1 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $58.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FVCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FVCB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.