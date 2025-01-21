Fulton Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $68.6 million.…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $68.6 million.

The bank, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $480.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $323.9 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $288.7 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FULT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FULT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.