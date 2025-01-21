FS Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.4 million.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35 million, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $144.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSBW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.