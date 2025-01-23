Freeport-McMoRan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $274 million. The Phoenix-based company…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $274 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.72 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.89 billion, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.46 billion.

