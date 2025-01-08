Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $69.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70 million.

Franklin Covey expects full-year revenue in the range of $295 million to $305 million.

