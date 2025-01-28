Flushing Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.2 million…

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $126 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.3 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $201.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIC

