Flagstar Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $160 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Hicksville, New York, said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $625 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $590.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.09 billion, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

