Five Point: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported earnings of $46.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $159.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.3 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $237.9 million.

