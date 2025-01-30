FirstCash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $83.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $883.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $258.8 million, or $5.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCFS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.