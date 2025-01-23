First Western: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Denver, said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.5 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $92 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYFW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYFW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.