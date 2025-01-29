First Savings Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.2…

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jeffersonville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $38.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.6 million.

