First Merchants: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64.3…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64.3 million.

The Muncie, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $277.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $177.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201.4 million, or $3.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $646.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRME

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.