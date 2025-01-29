First Interstate BancSystem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.1…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.1 million.

The Billings, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $226 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $999.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIBK

