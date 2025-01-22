First Internet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.3 million…

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fishers, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 41 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $93.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.3 million, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $134.7 million.

