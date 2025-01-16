First Horizon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $165…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $165 million.

The bank, based in Memphis, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $729 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $822.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $775 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.19 billion.

