First Hawaiian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $52.5 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $52.5 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $269.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $162 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $230.1 million, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $782.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.