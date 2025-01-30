First Guaranty Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Thursday reported net income of $1…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Thursday reported net income of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hammond, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 3 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.1 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.4 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $113.2 million.

