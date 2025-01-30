First Foundation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $165.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.7 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.4 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $170 million.

