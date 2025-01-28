First Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.2…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Renton, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.1 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFNW

