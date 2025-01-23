First Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported net income of $64.9 million in its…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported net income of $64.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Cincinnati, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $321.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $225.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $228.8 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

