First Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $62.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Abilene, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $196.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223.5 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $561.2 million.

