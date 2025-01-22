First Community: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.2 million…

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $26.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $66 million.

