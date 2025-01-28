First Community Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $13…

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $13 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bluefield, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $46.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.6 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $165.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.