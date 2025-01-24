First Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported net income of $3.3 million…

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported net income of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 97 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.9 million, or $3.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $43.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCAP

