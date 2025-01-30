First Business Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.4 million.

The bank, based in Madison, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $68.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.2 million, or $5.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $153.5 million.

