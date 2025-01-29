First Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.6…

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Southern Pines, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $109.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $102.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.2 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $388.2 million.

