Financial Institutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.7 million…

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Warsaw, New York, said it had a loss of $4.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The holding company for Five Star Bank posted revenue of $87.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.5 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $217 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.