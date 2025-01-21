FB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $37.9 million.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $37.9 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $208.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $130.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $455.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.